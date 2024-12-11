New Hampshire worker injured during super move wakes from medically induced coma

By Isabel Litterst

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A New Hampshire worker who was seriously injured during a super move woke up Friday from a two-and-a-half-week medically induced coma.

Mike Papagno, 33, was an electrician working to move a large piece of equipment last month when he accidentally came into contact with a power line.

“He remembers everything right up until he was put to sleep. So we were kind of hoping he would forget,” said Mike Papagno’s brother, Matt Papagno.

Mike Papagno is recovering from third-degree burns on more than half his body.

“It’s so overwhelming to wake up, you know, you kind of lay down a healthy 33-year-old man and wake up in this position,” Matt Papagno said.

Despite his injuries, Mike Papagno is said to be in good spirits.

“He’s a really funny person, just a really big spirit, big personality. And despite all these challenges, after being with him today, that has for sure not changed,” Matt Papagno said.

On Sunday, Matt Papagno said his brother had a good day, making jokes and staying positive.

“Mostly today it was joking about how he wants to do more and eat and drink, and he can’t do that just yet. So he’s trying to bribe nurses to get Coca-Cola or Corona,” Matt Papagno said.

Mike Papagno’s positive attitude is in large part due to the outpouring of support from people all over.

“He just didn’t think that many people in the world would think of him in that situation. And so, I think it’s all been really positive for him the last couple days,” Matt Papagno said.

The Papagno family has also received support online through a GoFundMe campaign, which has raised $185,000 so far.

