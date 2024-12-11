Portland seniors get early Christmas surprise from local salon

By Makaylah Chavez

PORTLAND, Texas (KRIS) — Seniors in Portland got an early Christmas gift this holiday season. Q Nails and Spa closed their business for the day while about 20 staff members packed their kits and headed to assisted living homes in the area.

Q Nails and Spa opened nine years ago and tries to give back to the community each year as their way of saying thank you.

“I go to two nursing homes because we can’t go here and not go over there. We try to make the time and make everybody happy,” Henry Ho, the owner of Q Nails and Spa said.

They gave free manicures to seniors. That means they cut, shaped, polished and filed nails for those who were open to the activity.

It was specifically a special day for Anna Covington.

“Today is my birthday. I feel like I’m being pampered, spoiled rotten,” Covington said.

Covington and her friends got to choose from dozens and dozens of colors.

“We enjoy it because we’re old now and we’ve done this for our family all our lives and now we’re having it done so it’s nice,” Covington said.

Owner Henry Ho said that it brings him and his staff smiles to be able to put smiles on others faces, especially this time of year. One of his staff, Honey Bee, said she participated last year and was ready to serve again.

“When I asked Henry when will we do this again, he said soon. He said he will try to contact the manager and will let me know. I said don’t forget my name on the list,” Honey Bee said.

She helped clean and polish nails for seniors like Ellie Killian, who said she can polish her left hand, but things get tricky when trying to switch to the right.

“I look at it and say okay loser hand you’re going to have to be a winner now and get busy,” Killian said.

She said her nails break easily, as do most seniors. So with this nail care, they see several benefits, including:

– reduced risk of injury – preventing bacteria – daily tasks are easier like grabbing objects and getting dressed easier – even helping early detect health concerns through the appearance

Q Nails and Spa planned on continuing this holiday tradition and giving back to the community for years to come.

They are located at 1860 US-181, Portland, TX 78374. To book an appointment or get in contact, call (361) 800-5236.

