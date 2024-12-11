Thieves break into two North Side car washes, steal at least one ATM

By Todd Feurer

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Police were investigating a pair of break-ins early Tuesday at a car wash chain on the North Side.

At least two people broke the glass door at Glitz Car Wash at 2511 W. Augusta Blvd. around 5:40 a.m., according to police.

The thieves removed an ATM from inside and fled the scene.

Police also were investigating a break-in at the Glitz Car Wash at 2452 N. Clybourn Av.

Thieves broke through the glass on the garage doors at that location. Police have not said if anything was stolen, but it’s a cash-only business that has an ATM inside, just like the Augusta Boulevard location.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.