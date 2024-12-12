Nonprofit looks for breast cancer patients to grant financial assistance to before end of year

By Caroline Vandergriff

NORTH TEXAS (KTVT) — A North Texas nonprofit dedicated to supporting breast cancer patients is running out of time to make the holiday season brighter for those in need.

The Barbara Cares Foundation, a Fort Worth-based nonprofit, has $10,000 of funding to give out by the end of the year.

Patients currently undergoing breast cancer treatment who live in Tarrant County may be eligible for up to $2,000 this holiday season, to help with anything from medical bills to Christmas presents.

“We want to be able to provide some joy, be able to put some smiles on people’s faces, whether it’s them getting resources to help them to make it to appointments, whether it’s them buying a loved one a gift,” said Xavier Sanders, the executive director of the Barbara Cares Foundation. “That’s what we are looking to do with this funding, to be able to be a blessing however they see fit to use it.”

Barbara Cares was started about six years ago to help meet the critical needs of breast cancer patients and their families.

“We do a lot of supportive services, ranging from financial grants, healthy meals, counseling services, whatever we need to do to make the journey a little bit easier for those in treatment,” Sanders said.

Cherri McCray, who is currently undergoing chemo for breast cancer, received a financial grant this month.

“This has been really hard on my body every two weeks, just not being able to work and not being able to do anything,” said McCray. “And so, that’s how Barbara Cares has been a blessing to me because when you’re self-employed, you get paid when you work. You don’t get paid when you don’t work. It was a great help to me with utilities and things, just to make it day to day.”

Barbara Cares also gave Marcie Thomas, who is recovering from a double mastectomy, a grant this month.

“When you get this diagnosis and these bills start coming, this becomes very overwhelming,” Thomas said.

Spending the holidays with her family this year will be even more meaningful.

“Not that I’ve ever taken life for granted, but this definitely gives you a wake-up call to what’s really important in life,” Thomas said. “Thank you to Barbara Cares for reaching out and making our Christmas a little bit better than what [it was] going to be.”

The deadline to apply for this funding from Barbara Cares is Christmas Eve, December 24. You can find more information by clicking here.

In addition to helping patients who are currently in treatment, the nonprofit encourages people to get screened for breast cancer since early detection saves lives.

Barbara Cares is offering free mammograms at an event Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Parkside Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth.

