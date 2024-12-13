Delivery driver saves 2 men from 2 different fires 2 years apart

By Barry Pintar

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some have called Ken Andreen an angel, and most would agree he’s a hero. The Pittsburgh man rescued two different people from two different house fires.

Two years ago, a home on Old Barn Drive was engulfed in flames. A neighbor saw it and called 911, knowing someone was inside but that rescuers could never get there in time. Then Ken Andreen, a delivery driver for a company called Mom’s Meals, which provides meals to people with special medical needs, came out of nowhere and ran into the burning home, emerging with a man on his shoulders.

“It’s what God put me here to do. I’m a good citizen, I’m going to do what any other citizen would have done,” Andreen said.

Two years after that rescue, it happened again. In October, Ken was making deliveries in Vandergrift when he again saw flames. Instinctively, he sprung into action, and for the second time, he saved another man from this burning house.

He said he wasn’t afraid of running into burning houses — twice.

“It was just the adrenaline that was kicking in,” he said.

The fire in Vandergrift was so bad that the home is now an empty lot. But the man who lived there is alive because of Andreen.

“I’m not an angel. Like I said before, right place at the right time,” he said.

He says anyone would have done the same, but it takes a unique hero to do what he did.

Angel? Hero? In the right place at the right time? Coincidence? Whatever you think, two people are still alive, thankful that the Ken Andreens of the world still exist.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.