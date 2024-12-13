Investigators haul away more than 45 tons of marijuana from San Bernardino County property



KABC

By Web Staff and Rob McMillan

Click here for updates on this story

OAK HILLS, California (KABC) — Authorities seized some 90,000 pounds of processed marijuana, valued at more than $100 million, from a property in San Bernardino County.

County investigators served a search warrant around 7 a.m. Monday at a five-acre property on Honeyhill Road in Oak Hills.

Inside a newly-built metal structure on the property they say they found a massive stash.

There were more than 3,000 trash bags filled with weed, stacked 12-feet high from one end of the building to the other. Each bag weighed about 30 to 50 pounds, for a total of more than 90,000 pounds.

It took investigators two days to haul the 51 truckloads of marijuana off the property.

No arrests have been made but the investigation remains ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.