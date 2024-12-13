Men accused of killing pet rabbit at party

By Jamy Pombo Sesselman

WESTFIELD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Two men are facing animal cruelty charges after they were accused of killing a pet rabbit at a party in Westfield, Massachusetts, last month.

Gabriel Nava, 20, of Chicopee, and Alexey Dimoglo, 20, of West Springfield, were taken into custody Thursday on warrants issued by Westfield District Court for an incident that took place on Nov. 27, police said.

The men allegedly killed the rabbit by slamming it on the ground and then throwing it outside. Parts of the alleged incident were captured on video.

Nava and Dimoglo were arraigned at Westfield District Court after their arrest on charges of cruelty to an animal and malicious killing of a domestic animal.

Police said the suspects were not known to the party hosts.

