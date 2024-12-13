MTA investigating after power failure leaves 3,500 subway riders stranded for hours

By Web staff

NEW YORK (WABC) — A century-old electrical substation “had a fire and explosion of some kind because the door was off the hinges,” the MTA said Thursday as it sought to explain why thousands of riders were stuck underground for two hours.

It happened during the evening rush hour on Wednesday night.

Approximately 3,500 F train passengers on two trains were rescued by firefighters after the power went out around 5:30 p.m. between the Jay Street/MetroTech and Hoyt-Schermerhorn stations, according to the MTA.

Three other trains also had to pump the brakes but were able to move backward into another station so passengers could exit.

Molly Rae was riding on one of the stranded trains just trying to get home.

“For me I was fine, but there was a woman that was very, very, very pregnant on my train, and she was having a panic attack,” Rae said.

FDNY officials say four people suffered minor injuries. Three people refused medical attention and one person was taken to the hospital.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber blamed one of the “very old pieces of our system … at the top of the list” to be repaired.

“I want to acknowledge that at least a piece of the causation seems to be on an electrical substation in the MTA system that should have been repaired and replaced decades ago,” Lieber said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called the experience “unacceptable” and ordered a review.

“No one deserves to be trapped underground for two hours, or face such significant delays when trying to commute home from work,” Hochul said in a statement. “I have directed the MTA to do a full review with Con Edison of this incident to determine the cause of the delay and make sure it cannot happen in the future.”

