Shreveport reentry program helps parolees, probationers change their lives

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Parolees and probationers who’ve completed a life-changing reentry program are celebrating a major milestone today — they’re graduating. The Shreveport Probation and Parole Office and GEO Reentry Services helps individuals turn their lives around by preparing them for life after jail or prison. Graduates say they’re proud to have completed the program. Among them is Anthony Mandigo, one of five graduates receiving certificates today. He served 15 years behind bars for a drug charge and was ordered by a judge to complete the reentry program or face returning to prison. “It feels great to get my certificate. Honestly, I didn’t want to do it; I had to,” Mandigo said. The program offers assistance with earning high school diplomas, finding jobs, reconnecting with family, and developing life skills. Some participants are court-mandated, while others join voluntarily through probation or parole. Mandigo says the program helped him secure employment. “How to be successful and what I can do with myself — not hang around the wrong crowd or people who talk about you and want to hurt you or whatever,” Mandigo said. Mandigo plans to focus on his family and stay on the right path moving forward. The Shreveport Day Reporting Center has been transforming lives for over 11 years. It opened after the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections selected GEO Reentry to open several statewide.

Program participants receive the ongoing treatment needed to help break cycles of criminal behavior. Classes include:

Cognitive behavioral therapy Employment readiness and career development Community Connections, including links to community service providers Adult Basic Education and GED prep resources and referrals Life skills and parenting classes Drug and alcohol classes

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.