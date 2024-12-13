Video shows smash-and-grab crooks stealing thousands in designer perfume from NW Harris Co. business

By Alex Bozarjian

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A man’s small business in northwest Harris County was left in shambles after thieves executed a smash-and-grab.

According to authorities, this happened on Cypress Creek Parkway, not far from the Willowbrook Mall, around 11 p.m. on Monday.

The three suspects were reportedly already under surveillance by Webster police when they broke into Designer Perfumes Hut.

“I have an alarm company, you know, that sent me the notification,” said Javed Bhatti, the owner of the store.

Bhatti felt powerless to stop the burglary, but he was forced to watch it happen on his security cameras.

Footage from inside the store shows the thieves breaking the front window and then entering inside with trash cans.

“They took all the inventory out here and then they went back and started emptying these shelves,” Bhatti said while recounting the chaos.

The suspects — identified in court records as 21-year-old Marvin Boyd, 26-year-old Deion Taylor, and 36-year-old Anthony Carrasco — took off in two separate cars with bins loaded.

The cars were later spotted by Webster police, who told ABC13 they were already conducting undercover surveillance on the trio because they are tied to other burglaries.

Investigators said Taylor is a fugitive and wanted for crimes in Colorado, while Carrasco has an outstanding warrant out of Washington County, Texas.

They were all brought into custody after a brief chase, according to investigators.

“Officers told me they knew these people,” Bhatti said.

Bhatti said the crooks took around $14,000 worth of designer perfumes, not to mention the state they left his store in.

“It was all a mess, like glass was all over the floor,” Bhatti said. “Inventory was everywhere, so it was in pretty bad condition. They messed up everything.”

Bhatti, who has been in the perfume business for over a decade, said the store is his family’s only source of income.

“It was a very bad experience, especially during the holiday season. How can someone do that?” he said.

Police did recover some of Bhatti’s inventory, but he says most of it was damaged. He can only hope Christmas sales will help his family recoup what they lost.

“You work hard to achieve all these things, but this was terrible,” Bhatti said.

