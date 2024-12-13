Waukegan, Illinois woman receives helping hand, special gift from police officer-social worker team

By Noel Brennan

WAUKEGAN, Illinois (WBBM) — A woman in Waukegan who lives with cerebral palsy never expected the gift she got Thursday—all thanks to the local police department and a nonprofit.

Joyce, who did not want her last name used, has been through a lot. And she can handle a lot.

“I was born with cerebral palsy. I’ve had 38 surgeries,” she said. “If it wasn’t for the surgeries, I wouldn’t be in this position right now.”

Back in October, Joyce cut her hand and needed help. The Waukegan Police Community Outreach Group showed up at her door.

The unit was first formed in November. It is composed of three teams, each with a police officer and a licensed social worker.

Officer Chris Allbe and social worker Christine Quill responded to Joyce’s call.

“It’s great to be able to just help her and help other people,” said Officer Allbe.

The team helped Joyce with food, then furniture—and more.

“My partner here has actually fixed her walker because it was in need of repair,” said Quill.

And when Medicaid stalled on Joyce’s request for a motorized wheelchair, Waukegan police made a call to Devices 4 the Disabled—and arranged a delivery.

Like every piece of equipment from Devices 4 the Disabled, the gift of a motorized wheelchair came free of charge for Joyce.

After nine years of the helm of the Chicago nonprofit, such acts of charity never get old for founding director Bob Shea.

“I’m almost 71, and people ask me why I keep working,” Shea said, “and it’s for those moments,”

Joyce was grateful for the gift of mobility.

“With this chair, I’ll be able to move faster, and I’ll be able to go get my mail if I have to,” she said.

She is also grateful for the support of friends who are not going anywhere.

“It’s good to know that she’s got somebody she can count on,” said Allbe.

