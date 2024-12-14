Inside the 93-year-old watchtower that’s attracted Norwegian royalty



By John Lauritsen

DULUTH, Minnesota (WCCO) — Duluth is known for its scenic views across the city, but one location stands out from the rest.

“Once upon a time they called it the Finnish Riviera,” said Tony Dierckins. “You can’t walk around Duluth without being enmeshed with its history.”

Now, it’s known as Enger Park, named after Norwegian immigrant Bert Enger. He was a furniture salesman, who upon his death in 1931, gave the city money for a park on the hill. The catch was that he also wanted a watchtower built.

Back in the day, it was called Lookout Mountain. It’s five stories to the top of the tower but it’s also 531 feet above sea level. From there, you can see most of Duluth and about 25 miles into Wisconsin.

Dierckins is an author with Zenith City Press. He’s written about Enger Memorial Tower and says the 85-year-old structure was made out of stone found right on site. And when the $30,000 tower was completed in 1939, it caught the attention of Prince Olav and Princess Martha of Norway.

“The prince and princess of Norway came and dedicated this facility,” said Dierckins. “He was proud of the way the Norwegians had come to the United States and made a home for themselves.”

About 5,000 people turned out for that dedication. More than 70 years later in 2011, Norway’s king and queen visited, this time for the tower’s rededication and $100,000 makeover. A makeover included the addition of LED lights which act as a beacon for visitors.

“And now the entire tower can be bathed in different colored lights. For instance, when Prince unexpectedly died, the tower was bathed in purple,” said Dierckins.

“I love coming up and watching the ships and you can see way into Lake Superior, too. That’s why I like to come up here,” said Ari Robbins of Duluth.

Robbins and her dog Zepellin are among thousands of park visitors each year who are taking advantage of the new-and-improved tower.

“It’s the best view of Duluth for sure,” said Robbins.

And it seems like each step in the tower has a story of its own — a place that stands out no matter the time of year or the time of day.

“This is one of the few places in Duluth you can see a sunrise and a sunset from,” said Dierckins. “It’s an amazing place.”

Over 25% of Duluth is made up of parkland that includes Enger Park.

