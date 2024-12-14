New depression treatment gives woman new hope

By Tajma Hall

Click here for updates on this story

RACINE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Millions of people experience depression each year and the holiday season can make managing mental health more difficult for many.

While there are many ways to treat depression, Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine has recently found success with a unique kind of treatment for patients with major depression.

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) is a non-invasive procedure that’s FDA cleared. The technology is not new. It’s been around since 2008, but Ascension just started offering it through a new program about a year ago. So far, about 20 patients have been treated with TMS and officials say it’s been a success.

Judith Taylor is one of the patients seeing positive results. She says her depression struggles date back to her childhood and she’s been in and out of psychiatric hospitals and tried countless medications to cope.

“They tried a lot of meds. Experimental stuff that you shouldn’t be on. But it didn’t work,” she said. This caused Judy to lose hope until her therapist requested that she try Ascension’s TMS therapy.

The powerful machine used to administer TMS delivers magnetic pulses to stimulate certain areas of the brain. This helps regulate mood. Judy worked with Dr. Ashokkumar Shah for her treatment.

Dr. Shah says his patients have benefited greatly from the procedure. It’s not painful and has no side effects, according to Judy and Dr. Shah.

It’s a six-week program where patients come in for 20-minute sessions, five days per week. For many patients, after six weeks their depression resolves. For others, they may need more treatment. Overall, the program has had high response rates among Ascension patients.

TMS is insurance covered but providers will likely require step therapy as the procedure is specifically for patients experiencing major depressive disorders, who have tried medication that hasn’t worked.

“It can decrease suicidal thoughts, suicidal behaviors and the patients do feel better,” said Dr. Shah.

Judy says the program has changed her life. Her mood has improved dramatically and she’s able to do things she couldn’t do before. “It’s wonderful. It’s freeing and it makes life worth living,” she said.

Judy is encouraging those struggling with their mental health to take action. “It’s not going to get any better without trying. You have to do something, and you have to be proactive,” she said.

Anyone struggling with their mental health should seek resources or contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.