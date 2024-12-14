Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Woman charged with double homicide, police say

<i>Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office/WLOS via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Spartanburg woman
Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office/WLOS via CNN Newsource
Spartanburg woman
By
Published 12:03 PM

By WLOS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    SPARTANBURG, South Carolina (WLOS) — A Spartanburg, South Carolina woman has been charged with double homicide, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Kayla Michelle Benton, 30, of Sunset Circle in Spartanburg is facing two murder charges and charges for possessing a weapon.

According to deputies, all of the people involved knew each other and had been together for a 24 -hour period. Investigators say during that time, verbal and physical altercations occurred.

Investigators said alcohol was involved.

The Spartanburg Coroner’s Office said the two people who died were identified as Sherman Armand Sims, 32, of Spartanburg and Susan Marie Gonzalez, 38, also of Spartanburg.

The Coroner’s Office said the decedents lived in separate apartments at the same apartment complex located at 130 Mobile Drive in Spartanburg.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content