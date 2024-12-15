In-N-Out Burger releases new 3D Christmas sweater

By Mika Edwards

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — In-N-Out Burger’s new Christmas sweater has an eye-popping feature- a 3D hamburger dangling down the front, hanging on for dear life.

Above the plush toy burger, the sweater says “Just trying to keep it together this Christmas.” It is white and green with a row of palm trees, the same design used on the restaurant’s milkshake cups.

The popular fast food chain is selling the sweater online for $69.95 and it comes in sizes small to 2XL.

According to In-N-Out’s website, the 3D hamburger should be removed before washing the sweater.

If a sweater featuring a plush toy isn’t your style, In-N-Out’s 2023 holiday sweater is also still available online. The red and white features the phrase “Bite Me” with a Double-Double hamburger on the front. According to the chain’s website, the phrase is inspired by founder Harry Snyder’s iconic “Bite Me” sticker from the 1970s.

