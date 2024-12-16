Community remembers beloved crossing guard who died protecting kids

By Liz Crawford, Scott Jacobson

BURLINGTON, New Jersey (KYW) — Friends and family gathered in Burlington, New Jersey, Sunday to honor the community’s beloved crossing guard.

Earlier this month, Bruce Morlack died after he was hit by a car while helping two students cross the road.

Now, he’s being remembered as a hero.

“We grieve the crossing guard who not only was always smiling but made all of us smile with a wave, a song on his harmonica, an encouraging or funny word for the children that he helped cross the road coming and going from school,” Pastor Abie Kulynych, of City of Refuge Fellowship, said.

Morlack was killed earlier this month while escorting two boys across Jacksonville Road in a marked crosswalk near Burlington City High School. Surveillance from that morning shows the 74-year-old holding up his stop sign when he and the two boys nearly get hit by one car and then seconds later, another comes right at them. Police say Morlack saved the two students from being hit.

“His commitment to the community is unwavering and he gave everything to ensure others were safe. Mr. Morlack is a true hero in every sense of the word,” Acting Chief Ryan Elbertson, of the City of Burlington Police Department, said.

The community gathered Sunday afternoon to honor the crossing guard they said was known for his kindness, commitment to safety, and playing his harmonica. A bright yellow jacket and stop sign on display as a tribute to the man who touched so many. The family of one of the boys who was with Morlack when he was hit sent a letter to be read at the vigil:

“Seeing the footage of Bruce pulling Jace back from the first car and then saving both Jace and his friend from the second car was overwhelming,” an organizer of the event said.

Morlack’s own son-in-law also shared more about Bruce Morlack, the father and grandfather.

“He was always with his family. I want to let you know that’s his legacy,” his son-in-law Ray said. “That man loved his family to no end.”

And then, the community had a final sendoff consisting of glow sticks and a special harmonica rendition for the smiling crossing guard who served his students until his last breath.

The Burlington City School District said it’s working with the state to create safer crosswalks and school zones.

