Husband, father killed on roadway trying to help a friend in need

By Olivia Leach

Click here for updates on this story

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTVT) — “I just wanted more time I just wanted more time,” said Breya White. “I see people that grow old together and I just wanted that for us.”

When Breya White looks at her wedding photos on the wall she’s reminded of the happier times with her husband Tyler White.

“I cry because that picture was a past time this is my reality,” said White.

Their whole world changed early Saturday morning when they got a call that a friend’s wife had lost control of her car and went off the road on North Watson Street off State Highway 360 in Arlington.

“Tyler is the car guy,” said Breya White.

So they rushed to the scene to help.

“That’s just him, he’s so selfless he’s always ready to go help a friend,” said Breya White.

While Breya White consoled the friend, Tyler White went to get a tow cable out of his truck.

“Out of my periphery I see a light and I just hear an engine,” said Breya White.

Arlington Police say a BMW SUV hit them at high speed knocking both Tyler White and their friend to the ground. Tyler White, the friend and the driver of the SUV were all taken to the hospital. But 31-year-old Tyler White did not survive.

“I’m devastated. I don’t even know how to move forward. I don’t even know how to pick up the pieces,” said Breya White.

Breya White has to be strong for their three young children, the youngest is just two years old.

“When I’m alone, I just cry and I hug my baby tight. I hug her so tight because her daddy’s gone, her daddy’s gone and we have three babies. They don’t have their daddy,” said Breya White.

Police say they’re continuing to investigate the crash and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Investigators have not ruled out that alcohol could have been a factor.

“I’m angry, I’m angry there’s no other words to say,” said White.

She just hopes her husband knew how much he was loved.

“Tyler, I love you so much baby, you meant the world to me. You truly mean the world to me,” said Breya White.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.