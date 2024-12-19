Standing Strong: Harris County’s Commitment to Immigrant Rights

By Francis Page, Jr.

December 19, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Harris County celebrated International Migrants Day, a day that highlights the invaluable contributions of immigrants to our communities. This year’s commemoration was led by the Harris County Commissioners, who reaffirmed the county’s steadfast commitment to protecting immigrant rights and ensuring dignity for all. As the Commissioners emphasized, Harris County is a vibrant mosaic of people from every corner of the world—a true testament to the strength that diversity brings to our economy, culture, and future.

Harris County Commissioners Stand United

During the event, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis addressed the challenges facing the immigrant community, particularly in light of the incoming presidential administration’s proposed mass deportation policies. Commissioner Ellis stated, “Immigrants are the heartbeat of Harris County. They enrich our economy, strengthen our culture, and inspire us with their resilience. We will not stand by and allow fear and rhetoric to divide the fabric of our community.”

President-elect Trump’s announcement of what he calls “the largest deportation effort in American history” has sent waves of concern across immigrant communities nationwide. While the initial focus may be on those with criminal records, history has shown that such policies often cast a much wider net, threatening the stability of families and entire communities. Recognizing this threat, the Harris County Commissioners pledged to support residents in staying informed, empowered, and prepared.

Practical Guidance: Know Your Rights

The Harris County Commissioners highlighted key rights that every resident—regardless of immigration status—should know:

Right to Remain Silent: Commissioner Adrian Garcia emphasized the importance of the 5th Amendment, saying, “You are not obligated to discuss your immigration status with law enforcement. Knowing your rights is the first step in protecting them.”

Right to Refuse Search: Commissioner Ellis reminded residents, “Under the 4th Amendment, you can refuse consent to searches unless presented with a valid warrant. This applies to both local law enforcement and immigration officials. Stay calm and ask to see the warrant.”

Right to Legal Representation: Immigration matters are civil, and individuals must secure their own legal representation. Commissioner Lesley Briones urged, “Have a plan in place. Knowing how to contact an immigration attorney can make all the difference.”

Safe Spaces: Certain locations—like schools, healthcare facilities, and places of worship—are protected from immigration enforcement. “These spaces remain safe havens,” Commissioner Garcia assured. “No one should fear seeking education, healthcare, or spiritual solace.”

A Call to Action: Harris County Leads the Way

The Commissioners called on all Harris County residents to stand together in solidarity with their immigrant neighbors. “This isn’t just about protecting individuals,” said Commissioner Briones. “It’s about safeguarding the principles of justice, inclusion, and community that define Harris County. We all thrive when every member of our community feels safe and valued.”

As we prepare for a new chapter in national politics, Harris County remains a beacon of hope and justice. The Commissioners reiterated their commitment to leveraging every available resource to protect immigrant rights and keep families intact.

Looking Ahead with Optimism

Houston Style Magazine readers, International Migrants Day serves as a reminder that immigrants are vital to our shared prosperity. Harris County’s Commissioners urged residents to stay informed, proactive, and united. “We must hold onto the values that make this county great,” said Commissioner Ellis. “Together, we will face these challenges head-on and ensure that every resident—regardless of their background—has the opportunity to thrive.”

For the latest updates on immigrant rights and resources, the Commissioners encouraged residents to visit the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) website.

As Commissioner Garcia aptly concluded, “Harris County stands with its immigrant communities—always.”

