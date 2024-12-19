TSA: Ohio man forgot he had loaded handgun in bag at Pittsburgh airport

By Raquel Ciampi

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — Another gun has been confiscated at the Pittsburgh International Airport, bringing the total to 42 this year.

Officials say a man from Steubenville, Ohio told authorities he forgot he had a loaded 9mm handgun with him.

The detection of the firearm forced the checkpoint lane to come to a halt as police responded to remove the man’s bag from the X-ray machine.

“This individual told us that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him, which is absolutely unforgivable,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Pennsylvania. “Travelers who own firearms need to know where they are at all times. That’s a vital part of being a responsible gun owner. Now this individual faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty that could cost him thousands of dollars. An expensive mistake on his part.”

This is the second time a gun has been found at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint this week.

