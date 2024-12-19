What people are saying about Michael Vick coaching Norfolk State football

By Noah Kim

NORFOLK, Virginia (WTKR) — Michael Vick confirmed Tuesday night that he has accepted a position as head coach for Norfolk State University’s football program.

The Newport Native wrote on Facebook, “It’s an honor to announce that I’ll be the new head coach of Norfolk State University… looking forward to coming back home..”

The announcement has put a spotlight on historically black NSU, and marks the Newport News native’s return to the 757.

Vick has never coached football, but he had a storied career as a player: First as a high school standout at Ferguson and Warwick under coach Tommy Reamon. His success continued at Virginia Tech, leading the Hokies to their first national title game appearance in 1999.

He went first overall to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2001 NFL Draft. During his time in the league, Vick became the first-ever quarterback to rush for over 1,000 yards. He still holds the all-time record for most rushing yards by a quarterback.

His career came to a halt in 2007 due to his involvement in an illegal dogfighting ring on his Surry County property. Vick pleaded guilty and served 21 months in federal prison.

Following his release in 2009, Vick returned to the NFL, playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. He notably led the Eagles to an impressive comeback victory over their division rival, the New York Giants, in a critical late-season game now known as the ‘Miracle at the Meadowlands.’

He also had stints with the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers before retiring in 2017.

Vick’s hiring has sparked reactions from prominent figures and organizations on social media. Here’s what some people in both the football community and the 757 are saying:

NFL reporter Steve Wyche tweeted, “Michael Penix being named the starter the same day Michael Vick was hired as Norfolk State’s head football coach. Big Day for Falcons left-handed QBs to try to get their respective programs on their proper tracks.”

Dwight Vick congratulated his brother on X. He also confirmed that he will be involved moving forward.

On Wednesday during ESPN’s show First Take, sports media personality Stephen A. Smith was in support of the hire, saying “it’s not just about football.”

The comments on News 3’s Facebook post announcing Vick’s hiring had mixed reactions:

“This is awesome for [Norfolk] State… I might actually go and see a game if Vick is coaching.”

“Sad that this country has such a broken moral compass when it comes to football.”

“It’s only shocking as he has zero coaching experience, as a coordinator or [assistant]. I hope it works out—but worry for kids who need wisdom and skill.”

