Mississippi police arrest the Grinch days before Christmas
By WAPT Staff
PEARL, Mississippi (WAPT) — Pearl police say they have apprehended the notorious Grinch.
The arrest happened on Dec. 19, after a citizen spotted him trying to make a getaway in a mini-cruiser that belongs to McGruff the Crime Dog. According to the department, after a city-wide pursuit, the Grinch abandoned the vehicle, and fled on foot. Officers were able to apprehend him after deploying a taser.
The Grinch is being held at the Pearl City Jail without bond. He faces charges that include:
• Felony fleeing
• Reckless and careless driving
• Failure to yield to blue lights
• Destruction of property
• Business burglary
• Bah Humbug Christmas Spirit (Misdemeanor)
Video of the incident is located on the Pearl PD Facebook page.
