Principals helping create lifelong learners by spreading holiday cheer

By Erica Mokay

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A pair of educators in the South Park School District are doing all they can to make learning for kids fun as they head into their holiday break.

All is calm inside the halls of South Park Elementary and the future is bright for the students or world changers who walk them.

But outside, before the day’s lessons are learned, two of the school’s principals are disguised as elves having fun.

“If the kids aren’t having fun and the staff’s not having fun, kids aren’t going to learn,” said Principal Kelli Dellarose.

Dellarose and Assistant Principal T.J. Trozzi have surprised students as the life-sized Elf on the Shelf for the past two years as part of a countdown to the holiday break.

From fishing to fire trucks and reindeer games, the principals help make morning drop-off look something like a celebrity sighting.

By doing so, the two principals have helped create an environment that is great for learning.

“They love coming here because of what they do here,” said 3rd grade grandparent Dan Debor.

“My kid loves coming to school here,” said 4th grade parent Jennifer Cool. “The pseudo-Santa helpers are also making kids want to go to school. Her grades are awesome. She comes to school every day.”

Comparing last school year to the year before, attendance has improved, going from 81% to 89%.

State test scores have gotten better, too, with students showing overall growth in English, language arts, science, and math.

Candy canes might get them in the door, but once they get them in the classroom, the learning takes over.

“We have parents tell us all the time how excited their kids are to come to school every day,” Dellarose said. “Especially some of the ones with, you know, anxiety, or don’t want to wake up in the morning. This is definitely something for them to look forward to.”

Dellarose says that if you think about it, every adult thinks of their school experience as either positive or negative and relates it back to the staff from teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians, and administrative assistants.

“Everyone truly is an amazing team that brings joy to our kids every day,” Dellarose said.

By bringing joy to the students, Dellarose says she is hopeful they’ll bring more joy to the world.

“We want to create lifelong learners and we want to create amazing people,” Dellarose said. “Without making this a full, true, all-around experience for them, I’m not sure that would be possible.”

