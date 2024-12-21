These Queens tenants still can’t go home after fire in their building 1 year ago



By Naveen Dhaliwal

NEW YORK (WCBS/WLNY) — One year after a devastating fire in New York City forced hundreds of people out of their apartments, some of the tenants say their landlord has yet to help them and no repairs have been made to the building.

The fire ripped through the partially rent-stabilized building in Sunnyside, Queens on on Dec. 20, 2023.

Fire marshals said a contractor illegally using a blowtorch accidentally started the fire, which forced hundreds of people out into the cold.

“Immense emotional, financial and physical burden”

Dozens of tenants say A and E Real Estate, their landlord, has done nothing to repair the building at 43-09 47th Avenue or provide financial assistance.

Some of the frustrated tenants say they’re still suffering one year later.

“We have shouldered immense emotional, financial and physical burden facing trials that no one could have anticipated,” Lauren Koenig said. “I moved into an apartment three weeks ago after a year, couch surfing for a year.”

“Understand that you’ve got people whose lives have been completely displaced and we are doing our best,” said Christa Kimlicko Jones.

Some tenants were relocated

A&E Real Estate said 14 tenants who were relocated to other A&E buildings received two six-month extensions, including the latest until July 2025, but that deal was too stressful others to take.

“Can you imagine every six months not knowing if you have a place to live? I’m so thankful I didn’t take that. It’s a raw deal,” Koenig said. “It was a raw deal. But when you’ve got kids and a family and you scrambling, and you have nowhere to go.”

An A&E Real Estate spokesperson said, in part, “Since the insurance company took complete control of the rebuilding process, it has slowed to a crawl. We are applying every pressure we can to get this process moving, and have petitioned the New York Supreme Court to step in and resolve these issues.”

NYC Council member says it’s a ploy

New York City Council Member Julie Won says that’s a ploy for companies to make more money.

“You delay rebuilding because you want to push out the rent-stabilized unit tenants. So that way you can bring it up to market rate. So instead of four, 600 dollars, you can now pay $2,000 to $3,000 per month,” Won said.

For some tenants, focusing on the good is the only thing getting them through this ordeal in the meantime.

“I just feel overwhelming gratitude for this community, for our friends and family,” Kimlicko Jones said.

