2 men arrested after 14-mile chase of car stolen from home in Miami

By Allen Cone

Click here for updates on this story

HIALEAH, Florida (WFOR) — Two 19-year-olds were arrested Monday and two others are being sought in Hialeah following a pursuit of a vehicle stolen 14 miles away in South Miami, police said.

At 3:01 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a stolen vehicle near West 16th Ave and West 38th Place. The victim reported that the vehicle had been stolen from the driveway of his residence, located at 11000 Westwood Lake Drive in South Miami.

The victim, who was actively pursuing the stolen vehicle, was in contact with the Florida Highway Patrol, which provided updates to police on the direction of travel, police said.

The pursuit ended when the stolen vehicle, a black 2024 Cadillac Escalade, was abandoned by four men at West 114th Avenue and west 39th Place.

Officers established a perimeter to contain the suspects and safeguard the area.

Two of the four subjects were detained. They were identified by authorities as Jakari Ford and Rakeem Hughey.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.