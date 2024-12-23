Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Santa bring holiday cheer to homeless children

By Ron Burke

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the US Secret Service visited Cuidando Los Ninos in Albuquerque to spread holiday joy to about 130 kids and their families who don’t get to experience Christmas in the comforts of home.

“Our families are represented by people that are either homeless or just immediately off the streets from being homeless, but they’re all families that represent kids under the age of five,” said Trina Jellison, CEO of Cuidando Los Ninos.

These kids, including some nestled all snug in their strollers, gathered together in the hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there.

And there he was, arriving not just in a fire engine, but escorted by the US Secret Service, which joined in on the holiday fun this year.

“Well, I mean, instead of having reindeer, I mean, why not? Secret Service, they’re the ones who help keep the country safe, the President, a lot of important people in the country, so why not Santa?” said Lt. Gary Davis of Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

Many of these little ones had a first-time experience with Santa.

Thanks to a broad network of organizations and communities, adopted families got to share a Christmas moment that others may take for granted.

“A lot of these folks have not had that. They’re living in their car, they’re living in a hotel, shelters where they’re kicked out during the day,” said Jellison.

Jellison explained that some of the most important gifts provided are coats and blankets to keep these families warm on cold days and nights.

On this day, there was plenty of warmth. These children shared their wishes with Santa and received their gifts. The adults recognized the spirit of Christmas through a child’s eyes.

