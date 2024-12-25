Chiefs superfan’s Christmas tree tells 40-year story of team pride, family tradition

By Olivia Acree

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — Homemade ornaments and souvenirs from vacations past cover the Christmas trees of many families in Kansas City.

But one KC family’s tree tells the story of their decades-long loyalty to the Chiefs.

Everywhere from bookshelves to the top of the tree is part of the theme inside Connie Jo Gillespie’s house.

“The Kansas City Chiefs, they’re part of me,” Gillespie said.

Over the last 40 years, she has had some help in building her collection.

“A lot of them are very sentimental. You know, they hold memories,” she said. “My brother, for Christmas every year now, for 20 years, has given me an ornament as a Christmas gift.”

For Gillespie’s grandchildren, it’s not Christmastime until the tree is up.

“My kids and grandkids come to my home, always tell me, ‘It’s not Christmas until I come to your house with the Christmas with the Chiefs tree and all that,'” she said.

As a lifelong Chiefs fan, she’s seen the team through the highs and lows.

“I watched them win Super Bowl IV January 11, 1970, with my dad and brothers,” Gillespie said. “Fifty years. It took 50 years to return and win another one.”

But she’ll always thank Lamar Hunt for making the team a part of her life.

“I have a lifetime of cherished memories,” Gillespie said. “I’m so grateful to Lamar Hunt — I’ll get teary-eyed — for bringing the Chiefs to Kansas City. I don’t know what my life would be like without the Chiefs in it.”

With plans to celebrate the holiday with friends and family, Gillespie’s last Christmas wish is to be noticed by another Kansas City hero.

“Travis, if you’re out there, you’re welcome to come take a picture by my tree,” Gillespie joked.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.