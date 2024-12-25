Detroit rapper hosts annual Adopt-A-Block program, provides gifts to families

By Meredith Bruckner

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit rapper and producer Filthy Rockwell surprised kids with gifts on Christmas.

Rockwell gathered with a group of volunteers on Wednesday morning to deliver gifts for his Adopt-A-Block program. It’s part of his nonprofit Filthy Cares and is now in its sixth year.

Having experienced Christmas with no gifts growing up, Rockwell said his nonprofit tries to target areas that have a high concentration of kids.

“Who can we bless? You know, who’s going to appreciate it,” he said. “And then, when we have too many toys, we’ll stop these cars just driving by. It’s been amazing seeing little kids stopping with the car, and they’ll see ‘What Up Doe’ Santa, and then he’ll give them a gift. It’s like a dream come true.”

After wrapping thousands of gifts donated for the holiday surprise, volunteers arrived to join a car caravan to make deliveries.

“Handing out, you know, presents seeing all the smiles, being there for people,” said volunteer Austin Kirkandall. “It’s going to be a good day.”

One family was in for a surprise when they passed the organization’s truck filled with freshly-wrapped toys.

“Just pulled up and giving our kids gifts and stuff,” said mother Chantell Bray. “And I really like that because I was really having a hard time this Christmas, mentally, so, seeing this brought some spirit in my heart.”

For more information, you can visit the nonprofit’s website.

