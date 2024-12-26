Body found in wheel well of plane at Maui airport

By Kimber Collins

Click here for updates on this story

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV) — A person was found dead in the wheel well of a United Airlines flight to Maui on Tuesday.

The Maui Police Department is investigating the discovery.

United Airlines released the following statement on Dec. 25:

“Upon arrival at Kahului airport in Maui on Tuesday, a body was found in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears on a United aircraft. United is working with law enforcement authorities on the investigation.”

Airport personnel discovered the body after flight 202 arrived at Kahului (OGG) on Dec. 24 from Chicago O’Hare International airport.

The wheel well on the Boeing 787-10 is only accessible from outside of the aircraft, according to United Airlines.

United said they don’t know how or when the person accessed the wheel well.

Maui Police sent a statement Tuesday night that:

“The Maui Police Department is currently conducting an active investigation regarding a deceased individual discovered on an incoming flight from the mainland this afternoon. At this time, no further details are available.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.