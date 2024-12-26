Two veterans are thankful for Asheville charity, which helped them at Christmas time

By Kimberly King

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Veterans are giving thanks this Christmas to ABCCM and the staff with Veterans Restoration Quarters for making their holiday especially meaningful after Helene.

One of those is 65-year-old Robert Best, an army veteran has been living in a room at the Quality Inn just across from the Veteran’s Restoration Quarters that was flooded when Helene came through. A year ago Best didn’t know where he’d go or who could help him after a heart attack in Tennessee where he has family.

“I had to have triple bypass surgery,” said Best. “And after a lengthy stay in the hospital, I was able to come back to Asheville which has been my home since 1994. The heart surgery took a lot out of me.”

Best said he questioned why doctors saved his life.

“On Christmas Day, I want to thank God because I’m still here. After the surgery it was very tough. I was depressed. But ABCCM has been there for me, and I got a referral from the Asheville VA (hospital). I’ve been given another chance at life to do good and make something of my life, and that’s what I’m hoping for. It’s what I hope and pray for every day.”

Best plays guitar and while he hasn’t strummed in months, he played a few chords for News 13 in his room. He has nine more months with the Veteran’s program, he said, under the ABCCM shelter program and is thankful for ABCCM’s support and care.

Another veteran, 56-year-old Jeff Powell, suffered financial hardship after Helene flooded his car. And with the power gone for days, he said he lost $1,000 worth of food in his refrigerator and freezer.

“We were in a crisis,” said Powell. “I thought to myself, what am I gonna do? Where am I gonna go? ABCCM and Veterans of the Carolinas really stepped in, making sure we had food for Christmas, and our financial needs met to pay our bills.”

Powell said he was able to give his 10-year-old son, Jeremiah, a wonderful Christmas, thanks to the kindness of people giving to him and his son.

“He woke up and was ecstatic about Christmas. We’ve really been enjoying the day. We have a turkey in the oven. We’re going to make some sweet potato pies and some greens and all the wonderful things we’re eating. So, we’re going to enjoy this wonderful blessed day.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.