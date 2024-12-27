Abandoned mine collapse caused I-80 sinkhole, New Jersey DOT says



By Mark Prussin, Christine Sloan

WHARTON, New Jersey (WCBS/WLNY) — A sinkhole that cratered a section of I-80 in New Jersey was caused by an abandoned mineshaft collapsing underneath the highway, state transportation officials say.

The I-80 sinkhole formed on the eastbound side on Thursday morning, when part of the shoulder and right lane near Exit 34 in Wharton collapsed into the ground.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation said Friday crews have stabilized the 40-foot by 40-foot hole enough to continue making repairs, but there was no timeline for the work to get done.

Still unclear when highway will reopen

New Jersey DOT says it’s too soon to determine when the damaged section of I-80 will reopen “because of the extensive nature of the repairs and forecasted weather this weekend.”

But crews will work around the clock to reopen the highway as soon as possible.

Until then, drivers are advised to use Route 46 as an alternates route or follow the detour that is in place. Traffic on I-80 west is not impacted.

“There are mineshafts all over this area”

Alexandra Lawler, whose apartment complex is next to the I-80 sinkhole, has been sharing video updates on social media.

“I am concerned, and I definitely want to know more information because there’s a lot of people that live in here,” Lawler said.

Jim Hill owns a pub down the street and says customers are aware of the abandoned mineshafts in the area.

“There are mineshafts all over this area. This was called the Iron Mountain region at one time,” Hill said. “The older guys in the neighborhood told me years ago that you could walk underground all the way to Roxbury Township, all the way to Lake Hopatcong. There was a whole mining world here and those shafts are still underneath there.”

“We have mineshafts in town. All the time, the American Legion sunk down there, mineshafts and this is another that we know of,” said Terry Stalteo, who also lives in Wharton.

Live New Jersey traffic conditions, road closures, detours and more are available here: 511nj.org/home

