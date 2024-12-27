Family celebrates one year since long-time-coming reunion

By KNXV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MESA, Arizona (KNXV) — Last year, a Valley woman got the surprise of her life over the holidays.

After being reunited with her daughter after more than 50 years, in 2024 Sandra Hicks got to prepare for a family Christmas.

In 1970, Hicks had put her daughter up for a closed adoption, meaning she would have no way of knowing where her daughter lived.

But unbeknownst to Hicks, a young woman across the country, a granddaughter Hicks didn’t know existed, had been doing some research.

After reuniting for the first time over Face-Time, and then meeting in-person for the holidays last year, there were no surprises about who Hicks would be spending Christmas with this year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.