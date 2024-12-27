Hackers target FasTrak drivers with threatening text messages demanding personal information

By Tom Wait

California (KCAL/KCBS) — MetroExpress Fastrak lanes are a popular way to dodge Los Angeles’ infamous traffic jams and scammers know it.

They’re targeting LA drivers, the ones who use the lanes, and even drivers who don’t. Hackers are blasting out text messages threatening drivers with big fines and even legal action if they don’t tap a link and enter credit card and other personal information.

“As a matter of fact, I saw it through my mom first. Because she sent me it,” said Adrian Lara.

Lara and his family are among the many drivers who got the text.

“I got it second a couple of days after and she told me not to answer because it’s basically just a scam,” Lara said.

California’s attorney general first warned about the scheme this summer but now it’s sweeping through Southern California again. Metro is being flooded with calls this week and they even have a pop-up warning on its homepage telling people not to respond to the text.

“The ExpressLanes system has not been hacked, and no customer information has been compromised. We are also aware that other FasTrak customers in Southern California are being targeted by scammers,” Metro said in a statement.

The ExpressLanes scam is just one of many ways hackers are targeting people.

“It sounds pretty believable because everybody goes on the express lanes, you know,” Lara said.

If you receive a text or an email soliciting personal or financial information, don’t respond. If you have questions about an issue the best thing to do is contact the organization directly.

“Just delete the message. Just ignore it, just a scam,” Lara said.

