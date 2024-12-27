U.S. Customs and Border Protection seizes 22,000 counterfeit vehicle inspection stickers in Philadelphia

By WGAL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (WGAL) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia intercepted 22,000 counterfeit Pennsylvania vehicle inspection stickers sent from Israel.

The fake stickers, if they were real, would be worth $1,404,700.

The stickers were found in two separate shipments.

The first parcel contained 10,000 stickers and arrived on Nov. 26.

That was followed by another 12,000 on Dec. 9.

“Unscrupulous actors peddling fraudulent vehicle inspection stickers create a very serious public safety concern. Fake inspection stickers mask unsafe motor vehicles that place all motorists on our roadways in harm,” said Cleatus P. Hunt, Jr., CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia. “Customs and Border Protection officers will continue to seize illicit and illegal products that could be harmful to consumers and the public when we encounter them.”

No arrests were made.

“Pennsylvania law requires that motor vehicles be inspected annually to ensure compliance with minimum motor vehicle mechanical, safety, and emissions standards. Vehicle owners who know that their vehicle would require costly repairs to pass inspection may resort to purchasing a counterfeit inspection sticker at a discount, but if they are caught, face a penalty of up to $500 and potential jail time,” CBP said in a statement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.