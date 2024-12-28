United Airlines plane collides with catering truck at MIA

By WSVN Staff

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Florida (WSVN) — A plane’s wing collided with a food truck at Miami International Airport.

The United Airlines jet was being towed to a gate when a wing hit the catering truck, Thursday morning.

The collision caused the catering truck to be knocked over on its side.

United Airlines released the following statement:

On Thursday morning, a United aircraft made contact with a catering vendor vehicle while being towed to a gate at Miami International Airport. The aircraft was not carrying any passengers and is undergoing a thorough inspection by our maintenance team.

As of late Friday night, it remains unclear whether or not anyone was in the truck at the time.

