Residents tackle pursuit suspect running through their yard and hold him until police arrive

By Dean Fioresi

Click here for updates on this story

SYLMAR, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of an allegedly armed stolen vehicle suspect on Saturday evening when some homeowners took matters into their own hands.

It’s not immediately known where or when the chase began, but SkyCal was overhead when the unidentified suspect jumped out of their car near Polk Street and San Fernando Road in Sylmar and began to run on foot.

The suspect could be seen running through backyards and jumping over fences while being followed by the spotlight from Los Angeles Police Department’s helicopter that was also over the pursuit.

After a few minutes of milling about the neighborhood, moving from yard to yard, he came in contact with a couple of men who were already in the backyard of one home.

They could be seen shouting at the suspect, waving their arms in what looked to be an attempt to make him leave before trying to push him out of the yard.

At around 11:10 p.m., one of the residents tackled the man, throwing him to the ground. A second man jumped in and helped the first hold the suspect down until an LAPD officer arrived with what looked to be a Taser drawn. The suspect was arrested without further incident.

No further information has yet been provided by police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.