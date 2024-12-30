5 people rescued from Mississippi River after tugboat collision

By Erin Lowrey

DESTREHAN, Louisiana (WDSU) — Five people have been rescued from the Mississippi River after a tugboat collided with a ship near the Hale Boggs Bridge.

According to the Coast Guard, the collision happened around 7:41 p.m. Sunday.

St. Charles officials confirmed that the Patrick J, a tug boat, collided with a Liberian ship called the Clara B. The tug boat sank, according to St. Charles officials.

A total of five people were rescued from the water and were taken to area hospitals for evaluation.

It is unclear if the people rescued suffered any injuries.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Port of South Louisiana are on the scene investigating the collision.

A portion of the river was closed Sunday night due to the collision, but has since reopened.

Authorities are investigating diesel that spilled from the sunken tugboat following the collision.

It is unclear at this time home much diesel has spilled, but St. Charles Parish authorities have closed the water intake from the river so the parish’s water supply wouldn’t be affected.

According to the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office, fog is impacting crews ability to properly assess the spill. Crews are hoping to get drones up so they can get create a response plan.

Water and air quality are being monitored as a precautionary measure.

