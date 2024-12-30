AirTag credited with leading Chicago Police to CTA Red Line robbery suspects

By Edie Kasten

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — An Apple AirTag led police to the suspects in an assault and robbery on a CTA train last week.

On Sunday, Dec. 22, Claude Elder, 44, and Christopher Owens, 19, were arrested in the 7600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Grand Crossing.

Police said 35 minutes earlier, they robbed and beat a 20-year-old man while riding a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train between the Sox-35th and Cermak-Chinatown Red Line stops. The two suspects stole the man’s bike, police said.

Investigators used an AirTag on the bike and CTA surveillance footage to locate the suspects.

They are both due back in court on Monday.

