Eagles fan turns free ticket into game-worn A.J. Brown jersey, viral moment after Tanner McKee’s first TD pass

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ 41-7 blowout win of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday was a dream for so many. Saquon Barkley eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards and inched 100 yards closer to Eric Dickerson’s single-season NFL rushing record. Kenny Pickett fulfilled a childhood dream of starting for the Birds against Dallas despite playing with broken ribs. The “Mormon Missile” Tanner McKee showed the NFL what his teammates already knew in his first career regular-season game.

McKee’s first career touchdown pass to A.J. Brown sparked a viral moment, and congratulations have continued to come in for an Eagles fan from Audubon, New Jersey.

For Patrick Driscoll, section 110, seat 26 at Lincoln Financial Field, will forever have meaning to him.

On Saturday morning, Driscoll said one of his college friends called and offered him a free ticket.

“He was like, ‘Hey man, free ticket, you in?'” Driscoll said. “55 degrees, and the Birds? No doubt.”

Driscoll went to the Eagles-Cowboys game, not knowing he would leave the Linc with Brown’s signed game-worn Kelly Green jersey.

“He started taking it off, and I was like, ‘No way like this is unreal,'” Driscoll said.

Let’s go back to the tape to understand how this happened.

After catching a 20-yard pass from McKee, the Birds’ third-string QB, Brown threw the football into the crowd before quickly realizing that he needed the ball back.

It was McKee’s first career touchdown pass.

“I appreciate whoever gave the ball back, and obviously, A.J. for going and snagging it for us,” McKee said.

“I felt so bad because I threw it so far. Glad we got it back for him,” Brown said.

Driscoll was the fan who caught the football. One-handed — and without dropping his beer.

“I know from personal experience how hard Tanner worked just to get that first throw and how hard A.J. works week in and week out just to get those opportunities,” Driscoll said. “Whatever they need, I was willing to do.”

Driscoll, 22, played football in high school and college, playing tight end at Sacred Heart University. He is now a receivers coach for his hometown, Audubon High School.

“We got great fans here,” Brown said. “They brought the ball back, so I gave him a jersey in exchange.”

As for the ball?

“We have a little stand in our living room space, so I might throw it up there for now,” McKee said.

Driscoll said the Brown jersey will get framed and go up in his basement bar.

“I’ll never get rid of this thing,” Driscoll said.

