‘God is good to me’: Liquor store owner gets help after $250,000 in vandalism

By Emily Maher

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH ANDOVER, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Broken glass and spilled liquor filled the floors of his Massachusetts liquor store on Sunday morning.

“I walked into a pretty devastating sight,” said Bill Buco, the owner of McAloon Liquors in North Andover.

After 48 years in business, Buco has never seen one of his stores in such a state. He estimated that vandals destroyed $250,000 worth of inventory.

“They either took their arm, you saw the pictures, or they took a bat and just went down the shelves and just threw everything,” Buco explained.

He posted about the break-in on Facebook and received a wholly unexpected response. Dozens of people came to help.

“As soon as it went on Facebook, it was crazy,” he said. “People were cleaning shelves, dusting bottles, washing floors — it was stupid, stupid, stupid stuff. God is good to me.”

As police work to track down the vandal, Buco expressed his gratitude for the community’s support.

Buco mentioned that police believe the vandal may have had a key to enter the store and that the store’s security cameras were not operational due to ongoing renovations.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.