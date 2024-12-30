Gov. Greg Abbott mistakenly sent condolences to Rosalynn Carter, who died in 2023

By Nathalie Palacios

TEXAS (KTVT) — Following the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, many leaders around the world offered their condolences to the Carter family. However, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is catching some heat for his initial statement on Sunday afternoon.

In his original statement, now removed from the governor’s X account, Abbott mistakenly sent condolences to the late Rosalynn Carter. The former first lady died in November 2023.

Abbott started the statement by describing Carter’s “great legacy as a husband, father, naval officer, governor and Nobel prize winner.”

The original statement ended with, “Cecilia and I send our prayers and deepest condolences to First Lady Rosalynn Carter and the entire Carter family.”

Abbott’s detractors quickly reacted to the governor’s mistake.

“Did anyone in the Governor’s Office Proof the Condolence note?” read an X post by the Texas Democrats of Collin County, an X account not officially linked to the Democratic Party.

Abbott released a revised statement nearly two hours after the original one. This time, the statement ended saying, “Cecilia and I send our prayers and deepest condolences to the entire Carter family.”

Here’s the original full statement by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott:

“Cecilia and I mourn the loss of former President Jimmy Carter alongside millions of Americans across the country. Our nation remains the greatest beacon of freedom and opportunity in the world because of our fearless chief executives who are our guiding force through the best and worst of times. For that, we owe President Carter our enduring gratitude for his service as the 39th President of the United States. Having led a life marked by selfless service to the American people, President Carter leaves behind a great legacy as a husband, father, naval officer, governor, and Nobel prize winner, and he will be greatly missed by many. Cecilia and I send our prayers and deepest condolences to First Lady Rosalynn Carter and the entire Carter family.”

