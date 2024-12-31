‘Ban bad builders’ campaign in Tennessee looks to penalize round-the-clock construction

By Jakai Spikes

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WLOS) — As new construction projects continue to rise in the Chattanooga area, some residents are voicing concerns over the disruptions caused by these developments.

The “Ban Bad Builders” campaign, which originated in Nashville, is gaining traction as it seeks to address issues such as 24-hour construction work and repeated violations by contractors.

Kevin Kelly, a Nashville resident and the face of the campaign, said, “The construction company across the street from me right now had actually collapsed our road.”

Kelly is advocating for state lawmakers to transform the campaign into a bill that would empower cities and counties to impose significant fines on builders who violate regulations.

“You have the ability to hold a builder accountable by making sure that their fee isn’t just a $50 fee, it could be a $5,000 fee,” Kelly said. “The hope is that then you can escalate those fees to have a financial impact on these builders who are breaking the law.”

In Chattanooga, city code restricts construction work to between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., unless it’s a public health or safety emergency.

However, Kelly noted that some builders work beyond these hours, saying, “They’ll go from 11:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. the following day, so you get about maybe two and a half hours of relief.”

Jeffrey Well, CEO of Concord Construction Company in Chattanooga, explained that construction timelines can be unpredictable due to factors like weather or supply delays.

“Whether it be weather-related or delays or a window holds up a project, any of those things could really hold up something,” Well said. Well also emphasized the importance of distinguishing between good and bad contractors.

“If you’re saying a bad contractor is bad because they’re spending a lot of time on the job site, I don’t think that equates to a bad contractor,” he said. Kelly highlighted safety concerns, saying, “They also will pour concrete at all hours of the day and night, and they block our exits and entrances to a lot of our roads.” Well acknowledged temporary road blockages but assured that they are typically brief, lasting “maximum 30 minutes to 45 minutes.”

The campaign continues to push for legislative action to address these issues, aiming to hold builders accountable and ensure the safety and peace of residents in construction-heavy areas.

We reached out to the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County to see if they would be in favor of higher fees for loud builder noise for repeat offenders. We will share their responses if and when we hear back.

