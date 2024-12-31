Bear spotted stealing Christmas presents in Estero gated community

By Ryan Arbogast

ESTERO, Florida (WBBH) — Residents of the Stoneybrook gated community in Estero received an unexpected Christmas visitor this year — and it wasn’t Santa Claus. A Florida black bear was caught on camera rummaging through trash and even snagging a “present” to take back to its den late in the evening on December 29.

“It’s the Grinch,” said Christian Tenuto, a young man who spotted the bear alongside his father.

The father and son duo, originally from Chicago, say they’ve heard tales of bears in Southwest Florida but never expected to see one so close, especially in their community just minutes from I-75 and Corkscrew Road.

“We’ve been here about three and a half years, and we were all kind of shocked to see it that close,” said Tony Tenuto, Christian’s dad.

Some quick-thinking led to phone camera footage, showing the bear tearing into trash bags and picking through debris — a scene reminiscent of Whoville’s holiday chaos in How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

“It actually looked kind of cute,” said Christian Tenuto.

Despite the fun and games encountered, experts warn that these furry visitors are anything but friendly.

“When you see a bear, our inclination is to take a picture… But we really need to first get into a safe space and then make lots of noise to deter that bear,” said Christina Anaya, a biology professor at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Local wildlife experts urge residents to secure their trash and avoid leaving food outside to discourage bears from lingering in the area. If you see a Florida black bear outside of its natural habitat, contact the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission.

