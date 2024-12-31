Family of 6-year-old boy who was taken by man outside of their home speaks out following suspect’s arrest

By Patrick Chalvire, Gail Levy, Chantal Cook, Jordan Segundo

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — Miami-Dade Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a 6-year-old boy from his front yard.

The incident occurred on Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. near 1300 NW 79th Street in Miami.

Investigators said the child was playing soccer with his older brother and friends outside their home.

On Monday, 7News spoke to the victim and his uncle about the situation.

Alfredo Velasquez, the victim’s uncle, said that at one point, everybody went inside the house.

“All of the other kids went inside but then it was just one man, one grown man, that we don’t know, don’t recognize, came in and started playing with him, and then after that I guess he just lured him in,” said Alfredo Velasquez, the victim’s uncle.

Velasquez was inside sleeping at the time.

Surveillance video captures a man, identified as 56-year-old Jose Reynaldo Martinez Reyes, approaching the younger boy, offering to play soccer, and luring him away. He is even seen bending down to hug the boy.

Then it appears that the boy became upset. That’s when the man grabs him and they begin to play again.

Moments later, the two walk away and disappear.

“A guy just came over to me and said, ‘Do you want to come with me?’ and I said, ‘Sure,’” said the victim.

According to the arrest report, Martinez-Reyes promised to buy the victim a toy and began walking to a nearby Family Dollar store.

Once inside, Martinez-Reyes told the young boy he had no money and couldn’t get the toy. That’s when they left the store and headed westbound.

When the older brother noticed his sibling was missing, he and a family friend began searching for the child. They found him walking near NW 79th Street and 24th Avenue, hand in hand with Martinez-Reyes.

“My little cousin, the older one, came in, pushed him, punched him, just to get it, just to get his brother back, put him in the car,” said Velasquez.

The victim’s 14-year-old brother and a good Samaritan confronted the suspect, who allegedly claimed the boy was his child, and attempted to physically fight for custody of the victim.

The boy’s brother was able to rescue him and place him in a waiting vehicle. Police were called, while Martinez-Reyes was being held down and later was detained at the scene.

“We have no idea at this point what that subject’s intention was with a 6-year-old boy, but as one can imagine, it probably was not anything good,” said Andre Martin, Miami-Dade Police spokesperson.

Now the victim’s family is working to teach the child more about stranger danger and they’re just glad this situation wasn’t worse.

“It just takes one second or one moment for just anybody to just grab your kid and leave. I’m just very thankful that we found him in time and we got him into our custody again,” said Velasquez.

Detectives confirmed the suspect was a stranger to the family and arrested Martinez Reyes. He is facing kidnapping charges.

Police are trying to figure out if he’s done this with any other children and are asking families to come forward if so.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.