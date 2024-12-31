Vigil held for wife who was shot and killed, husband who was wounded in Gary, Indiana

By Darius Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

GARY, Indiana (WBBM) — A vigil was held Monday evening in memory of a Gary, Indiana woman who was shot and killed 12 days ago—and in hopes that her husband recovers after also being shot.

The candlelight vigil began at 6 p.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Gary in honor of the memory of Margaret “Pegg” Sangerman, and to pray for her husband, Mike. Photos of Margaret Sangerman, cards, and flowers were set up as mourners entered.

In the sanctuary, every pew was filled with those who knew and loved Pegg and Mike Sangerman—whether it was for a few years or many decades.

“She’s fun, enthusiastic, loving, family-oriented. Pegg was life,” said Leena Samuel. “Her age did not speak to who she was.”

Beneath the memories were words of encouragement for Pegg Sangerman’s wounded, but surviving husband.

“Them as a couple were peanut butter and jelly, OK? They were together all the time. They loved one another,” said Leena Samuel. “When you saw Pegg, you saw Mike.”

Samuel was one of many people who were fond of the Sangermans.

“We wanted to become strong, you know, and we need to heal one another,” she said.

Meanwhile, police have asked for patience as they investigate a crime that has altered the Miller Beach community in Gary.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18—one week before Christmas—Gary police were called to the Sangerman home in the 1100 block of North Warren Street. When they arrived just after 7:15 p.m. that evening, they found Mike Sangerman, 69, lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound.

As officers started to secure the scene, they noticed a trail of blood leading into the home. Inside, they found Pegg Sangerman, 73, also with a gunshot wound.

Pegg Sangerman later died at the hospital. Mike Sangerman was taken to a different hospital, where he was still recovering late Monday.

As hope came to light, so did healing as Mike Sangerman continued to recover in the hospital.

“That’s the love of his life. Pegg is the love of Mike’s life, so it’s going to be a loss,” Sangerman said, “but we’re behind him 110% as well as Sam and Max—that’s her daughter and son.”

Gary Mayor Eddie D. Melton, who lives just blocks away from the Sangermans, left those in mourning with a sliver of hope.

“Justice for Pegg, justice for Mike, and justice for this family is a priority,” Melton said, “and we will not rest until justice is served.”

Gary police said the Sangermans’ vehicle, a blue Nissan Xterra with the plates BLUE MOM, was stolen from the scene. The vehicle was later recovered, and no one was inside.

Police said the suspect left in the vehicle. He was described only as a Black male in a coat and ski mask.

Police area asking for patience as they continue to work to solve a crime that has the Miller Beach community torn apart.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.