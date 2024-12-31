Watch girl with cancer surprised with puppy: ‘Healing comes in many different ways’

By Tracy Sears

HENRICO COUNTY, Virginia (WTKR) — Wearing a bright smile and on the arm of her father, Cheyanne Snell always walks the runway with confidence.

For the past two years, the now 14-year-old Gloucester teen has enjoyed modeling in a fashion show called Laughter in the Rain, a nonprofit founded by hairdresser Cheryl Tankersley, to benefit women and children facing cancer.

At Cheryl’s Henrico beauty shop, Planet Hair, Cheyanne has also found a place that feels a lot more like a home than a business because she enjoys seeing all the beautiful wigs and hairpieces that Cheryl hand-designs. The two have become close friends since April 2023, when Cheyanne was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma.

As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Tracy Sears wanted to honor both Cheyanne and Cheryl for their courage and kindness.

“To me, she’s an angel on earth,” said Cheyanne of Cheryl. “The other day we went shopping for gifts for my family.”

Earlier this year, Tracy’s 10-year-old daughter, Alexandra, asked her mom if she could donate nearly ten inches of her hair to an organization that makes wigs for children who are undergoing cancer treatment. They both knew Cheryl would be the perfect recipient.

A week before Christmas, Tracy and Alexandra surprised Cheyanne and Cheryl with the donation at Planet Hair, along with a gift card toward Cheryl’s Laughter in the Rain foundation.

But that was just one special gift.

Waiting outside was the second surprise, an 8-week-old Chihuahua puppy, being carried in a small bed shaped like a crown.

The puppy was donated by Kimberly Pannell, an Amelia County breeder who owns Pannell’s Precious Pups. Cheryl had reached out to community dog breeders after learning that Cheyanne’s cancer had reemerged after a brief time in remission. Kimberly eagerly stepped forward.

“Something special for a special little girl,” Kimberly said when she introduced the pup to Cheyanne. “This is David Rossie, but you can have whatever name you like.”

“Aww, look at this little guy, oh my gosh!” Cheyanne replied with a big smile as she decided Gizmo would be the perfect name for the tiny puppy.

Cheyanne’s parents, Jason and Erika Snell, say they are extremely grateful for the gift, as they knew a puppy would add joy to their daughter’s life.

“We started looking at pictures and that’s where she said I convinced her,” Jason said. “As soon as she saw the pictures she was like, ‘Oh, I want one!’”

It turns out Gizmo is just what Cheyanne needed to lift her spirits.

Over the past week, Cheyanne’s parents have been sending family videos of Cheyanne and Gizmo playing at home. The puppy, who sleeps with Cheyanne every night, has given her purpose and brought even more joy and laughter into her life, according to her family.

“Healing comes in many different ways,” Cheryl said. “Dealing with children with cancer is so difficult so anytime I can bring joy to their lives, it’s so touching and rewarding.”

In this case, Cheryl says healing came in the form of a tiny bundle of fur.

