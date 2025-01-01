Hundreds brave cold river waters in Pittsburgh for annual Polar Bear Plunge



KDKA

By Megan Shinn

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of people jumped into freezing cold water along the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh on New Year’s Day, all for a good cause.

For hundreds, it’s a New Year’s Day tradition to take the big jump into the cold Monongahela River.

The Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club organized the jump from the landing of the Mon Wharf and those who were brave enough to bear the winter water prepared for the prickly skin around 8:30 on Wednesday morning.

Organizer Frank Nelson has been doing this for 60 years.

“They’re jumping around freezing, but they’re screaming and having a good time,” said Nelson.

With towels and dry clothes ready for when they got out of the cold water, participants shared a range of different reactions.

“This is my placebo for not getting sick,” said Giovanni Cavaliere.

“It was great, it’s always great,” said Scott Walton. “It gets you pumped up for the new year. It gets you excited.”

“I’m coming here from Dubai and my body is not acclimated to this,” said Isac Deboer. “It was cold man, it was cold.”

It was a chilly way to start the New Year’s Day this 2025, all with a goal in mind, aimed at raising money for people in low income households to get new winter outerwear.

The event is expected to raise anywhere from $7,000 to $10,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.