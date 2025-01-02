102-year-old World War II veteran John “Lucky” Luckadoo reflects on his service

By Dawn White

NORTH TEXAS (KTVT) — John “Lucky” Luckadoo served our country with grit and bravery in the U.S. Air Force during World War II.

At 102, he still drives and lives independently at a retirement community. He has written a book about his service and even met Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks at the Hollywood premiere of the miniseries “Masters of the Air.”

Perseverance is something Luckadoo has mastered.

“I lived every day to the fullest because I never knew which would be my last,” Luckadoo said.

Luckadoo shared his story of serving in the 100th Bomb Group in Nazi-occupied Europe during World War II with residents and veterans at CC Young Senior Living Retirement Community in Dallas.

“The altitude at which we would be flying, up 25,000 to 29,000 feet, was 50 to 60 degrees below zero,” Luckadoo said.

He remembers the air was frigid and bitterly cold, and recalls other Air Force members losing fingers if they removed a glove.

“There wouldn’t be any sensation at all. He’d just see his fingers lying on the floor,” Luckadoo said.

The 100th Bomb Group of the 8th Air Force earned the nickname “The Bloody Hundredth” due to its high casualty rate.

“Out of the original group that I went overseas with, 86% did not finish 25 missions, and that was within the first 90 days,” Luckadoo said.

The veterans who listened to Luckadoo said his talk touched their hearts.

“I think what touched me the most was he was able to complete 25 combat missions. Anytime you flew after eight missions, you were kind of like on borrowed time,” retired U.S. Army 1st Lt. Rick Herrick said.

“Someone who has been in the military understands the discipline and the little sacrifices that you make daily. People need to know that a price has been paid for the freedom we experience here,” retired U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Ernie McAfee said.

Anneliese Colber listened intently with appreciation as Luckadoo reflected on his service.

“I spent my first five years of my childhood in World War Two Germany,” Colber said.

Colber lived in the part of Germany that Luckadoo helped liberate.

“I very much want to thank Lucky and his squadron for all they did and for all the other servicemen and for all they did because without them, I would not be sitting here,” Colber said.

Luckadoo wrote a biography called “Damn Lucky.” He lives his life with a great sense of humor, crediting Scotch for his longevity.

“It is extremely important that successive generations understand the reason behind our making the sacrifices that we made to preserve the freedoms that we enjoy today,” Luckadoo said.

The World War II hero is one of the last living members of his unit, proving that life is more than just luck but also living with courage under fire.

Luckadoo is set to turn 103 in March.

