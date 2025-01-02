Moore police TVI suspect, crashing pickup truck during wild chase on I-240

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The Moore Police Department released dash camera video of an officer performing a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver, causing a suspect to crash during a wild chase that ended on Interstate 240 earlier this week in Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday, police told KOCO 5 that a chase started near 27th Street and Eastern Avenue while officers tried to pull over a driver with a felony warrant. The vehicle took off, sparking a pursuit.

The dash camera video shows the suspect speeding and weaving through traffic before getting onto I-240. He continued his erratic driving, getting off the highway at a certain point and driving in the wrong direction and through parking lots before cutting through a grassy median and getting back onto I-240.

After driving on the shoulder of I-240 for a while to pass traffic, a Moore police officer performed a TVI near May Avenue in southwest Oklahoma City. The suspect’s pickup truck crashed into a concrete barrier and launched into the air before coming to a rest on the highway.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital, and police said that person is expected to be OK. No officers were injured.

