Off-road drivers must pass new online safety course to register their vehicles

By Adam Klepp

Click here for updates on this story

ARIZONA (KNXV) — As of Jan. 1, 2025, a new off-roading safety rule is in effect. Now when registering your OHV (off-highway vehicle), you also have to pass an online safety course.

This change comes as long-time off-roaders say the number of drivers has increased exponentially since the pandemic.

Desert Dog Off Road Adventures guide Micke McKenna says many of the accidents he sees on the trails involve inexperienced drivers.

“We see a lot of people just rolling over and tipping over,” McKenna said.

He believes requiring the safety video is a good step to take for the state, which sees well over 100 off-road crashes a year. In 2023, there were 155 crashes and 25 deaths.

“Ever since COVID, we’ve seen a lot more people involved in accidents. Due to lack of experience, too much speed, and not realizing other people are on the trails,” McKenna said.

The online safety course is a 10-minute video followed by a multiple-choice quiz. At least one owner needs to complete it, and the course only needs to be done once regardless of how many OHVs you own.

The safety course is run by ADOT and the MVD, and is separate from safety courses run by the Arizona Game & Fish Department that are recommended, but not required, for drivers to take.

“It’s a very common-sense approach to safety,” Bob Maitzen, the President of the Phoenix ATV/UTV Club said.

He says he’s also seen a lot of aggressive off-road drivers since the pandemic.

“They’re endangering themselves, and also a lot of people on the trail,” Maitzen said.

Maitzen already took and passed the new safety test, believing the video course is a simple way to try and increase safety for all.

“It tells you everything you should be doing on the trail,” Maitzen said.

There’s no extra fee to take the online safety course, and ADOT says over 2,000 drivers have already completed it.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.