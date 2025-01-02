Omaha officials say trash truck driver removed barricade before crashing into sinkhole

By Jake Anderson and Alex McLoon

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A garbage truck crashed into a sinkhole in downtown Omaha on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. near 16th and Farnam streets. Omaha City Engineer Austin Rowser told KETV NewsWatch 7 that the alley has been a concern for the city.

The driver pulled away a barricade to drive through the alley, Rowser said.

It’s unclear at this time if that barricade was blocking a sinkhole or if the truck created the sinkhole. Firefighters said the truck fell into a 10- to 12-foot deep hole with a number of utility lines, including power lines and gas lines.

Officials said power was briefly shut off, and gas remain shut off for part of the downtown area. The Omaha Public Power District and the Metropolitan Utilities District are involved at the scene.

Removing the truck from the hole went as smoothly as possible, officials said. Crews are now assessing utility lines underground by removing chunks of concrete before gas can be turned back on.

Officials are shutting down 16th Street from Harney to Farnam for an undetermined amount of time.

Rowser added that the city has been looking into issues surrounded the sewer system at the alley.

